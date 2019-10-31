Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Nigeria lifts ban on 2 prominent humanitarian groups

October 31, 2019 5:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says humanitarian groups in Nigeria are relieved after the government lifted a ban on the operations of two prominent international aid groups.

Nigeria in recent weeks halted the activities of Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps in its troubled northeast, accusing them of providing food and medicines to the Boko Haram extremist group. The aid groups denied the allegations.

Nigeria’s government on Wednesday lifted the ban but said all non-governmental groups must be vetted and registered before they can offer humanitarian aid. The government also will screen all vendors working with aid groups.

The U.N. humanitarian office in Nigeria says that with the lifting of the ban more than 350,000 people will receive the food assistance they have waited for.

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR