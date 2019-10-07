Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

North Korea criticizes upcoming UN Security Council meeting

October 7, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea is denouncing a scheduled U.N. Security Council discussion of its latest test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, calling it “dangerous” and saying it will increase “our desire to defend our sovereignty.” 

The council scheduled closed consultations Tuesday on recent North Korean tests at the request of the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Kim Song told several reporters Monday the United States is “behind the impure moves” of the three countries.

Song said the Oct. 3 missile test was part of the country’s “self-defensive measures.”

Advertisement

He said North Korea “can never sit idle” if any country takes issue with its “self-defensive measures” and it will “sharply watch the every move of the United States and Security Council.”

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins