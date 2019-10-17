Listen Live Sports

Philippine president bruised, scratched from motorcycle fall

October 17, 2019 2:49 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte suffered bruises and scratches falling off his parked motorcycle on the palace grounds but the minor injuries would not affect his schedule, his spokesman said Thursday.

“While it is true that the president roamed around with his motorcycle,” he fell after he had already parked it Wednesday night, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said. Duterte was reaching for his shoe when he fell and had “light bruises and slight scratches to his elbow and knee,” he said.

The president was resting Thursday and his recovery will not require any “major medical procedure,” Panelo said.

The 74-year-old president is an avid rider of big motorcycles like Harley Davidsons and has said he once had a serious crash during a long-distance run and could still feel those injuries.

