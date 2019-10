Placido Domingo’s European cultural award delayed

MILAN (AP) — Placido Domingo will not receive a European cultural award this weekend in Vienna as previously announced.

It was the first change in the opera legend’s European schedule since numerous accusations of sexual harassment in the United States were reported by The Associated Press.

Officials at the European Cultural Forum based in Dresden, Germany, said Thursday that Domingo will instead receive the prize next year at a ceremony in Bonn. No reason for the change was cited.

Other winners this year include Italian actress Sophia Loren and British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, along with the Vienna State Opera and singers Nina Stemme and Rene Pape.

Advertisement

Domingo is to perform Thursday in Moscow, his fourth European appearance since the allegations were first published in August. All U.S. engagements have been cancelled.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.