Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Police: Indonesia’s security minister wounded in stabbing

October 10, 2019 3:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say a knife-wielding man has wounded Indonesia’s security minister, a local police chief and another person in a western province.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said in a news conference Thursday that chief security minister Wiranto was wounded in the abdomen. Wiranto, who goes by one name, was flown to Jakarta and was in stable condition in a hospital.

Prasetyo said the man who attacked the security official during a visit in Banten province may have been exposed to the Islamic State group.

Prasetyo says the attacker also wounded a police chief who was about to greet Wiranto as the latter alighted from a car, along with a villager.

Advertisement

The attacker and a female companion were arrested.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity