Police knife attack victims to be given France’s top award

October 8, 2019 4:00 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France’s presidency says the four victims of last week’s knife attack at the Paris police headquarters will be posthumously given France’s highest award, the Legion of Honor.

French prosecutors said the attack in which a longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death is a potential act of terrorism.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will bestow the awards during a Tuesday morning ceremony at the site of the killing.

Castaner has acknowledged breaches in security over a failure to detect signs of the radicalization of the knifeman, a police employee.

French President Emmanuel Macron will lead a national tribute to the slain employees in a speech at the police headquarters following the event, as well as meeting privately with the families of the victims.

