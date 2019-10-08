Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Polish politician rescues child and father from burning car

October 8, 2019 5:30 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A left-wing party leader in Poland has won praise across the political spectrum for rescuing a 2-year-old boy and his father from a burning car.

The accident occurred Monday evening in Tabor, south of Warsaw, when a car collided with a truck and began to burn. Robert Biedron witnessed the accident and helped the father and child until rescue officials arrived.

Local firefighters tweeted a photo of themselves with Biedron, praising him and saying that “like a real fireman he went to the burning car with a fire extinguisher.”

It’s not clear if the Biedron’s heroics will help lift the fortunes of a left-wing alliance that his Spring party belongs to in parliamentary election on Sunday. The alliance is polling in third place.

