President says sorry but Chile faces more protests, strike

October 23, 2019 3:01 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets Chile’s capital as an apology and promises of reform from President Sebastián Piñera failed to quell turmoil that has led to looting, rioting and at least 18 deaths.

Many protesters are waving the national flag and shouting: “Chile has woken up!” Others are clashing with riot police and the country also faced a general strike on Wednesday.

The unrest was triggered last week by a relatively minor rise in subway fares. But it escalated with demonstrators seeking improvements in education, health care and wages in one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations.

Piñera announced economic reforms Tuesday night, including an increase in state pension and a minimum wage hike.

But the announcement failed to calm anger in the streets.

