Pullback of forces in Ukraine’s rebel east is delayed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says a planned pullback of forces in the rebel east has been delayed because of recent skirmishes.

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatist rebels have agreed to pull their forces from the front line in two areas starting Monday to create a safe buffer zone.

But Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko says the move has been postponed due to recent shelling by separatists.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the five-year conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed rebels.

France and Germany brokered a 2015 peace agreement that envisaged granting a wide autonomy for the rebel east and holding a local election there, but the deal has stalled.

Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pushed for the vote in the east, but says a lasting cease-fire must come first.

