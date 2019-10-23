Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Putin aims to boost Moscow’s clout with Russia-Africa summit

October 23, 2019 4:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of leaders of African nations for the first-ever Russia-Africa summit, reflecting Moscow’s new push to expand its clout on the continent.

Putin met with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi before the two leaders opened an economic meeting with heads of state, top officials and businessmen. The two-day summit is attended by leaders of 43 of the continent’s 54 countries, with the other nations represented by senior officials.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, Putin said Russia’s annual trade with African nations doubled in the last five years to exceed $20 billion. He noted that “it’s clearly not enough,” adding that Russia’s trade with Egypt accounts for about 40%.

He said Russia is willing to expand trade and offer its technologies to African nations.

Advertisement

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified