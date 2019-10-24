Listen Live Sports

Senior rabbi warns about rise of anti-Semitism in Europe

October 24, 2019 8:15 am
 
MILAN (AP) — The chief rabbi of the main Orthodox rabbinical alliance in Europe says a resurgence of anti-Semitism on the continent “poses an existential threat to the Jewish community.”

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt of the Conference of European Rabbis tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the receding memory of the Holocaust, rising far-right sentiment and radical Islam are the key factors fueling the anti-Semitic climate.

An attack two weeks ago on a German synagogue was the latest violent manifestation of the trend.

Goldschmidt spoke ahead of the awarding of the Moshe Rosen Award to the founder of the Catholic charity Sant’Egidio, Andrea Riccardi.

The award, to be presented Thursday in Rome, recognizes non-Jews who promote dialogue, understanding and tolerance to ensure a Jewish future in Europe.

