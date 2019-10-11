Listen Live Sports

Spanish government vows to exhume Franco before election

October 11, 2019 8:14 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain has set Oct. 25 as the deadline for relocating the remains of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from a mausoleum to a more discreet grave in a public cemetery in Madrid.

The deputy prime minister in Spain’s caretaker Cabinet, Carmen Calvo, said Friday the exhumation will be conducted in private and that the exact date will be notified 48 hours in advance to relatives of the man who ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975.

A series of Supreme Court rulings have recently cleared the way for the Socialist government’s plan after it met with fierce opposition from Franco’s grandchildren and the abbot taking care of the dictator’s tomb.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez is trying to remain in power in a repeat election on Nov. 10 after he failed to form a government despite winning the most votes in an April ballot.

