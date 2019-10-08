Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Stolen truck crashes into cars in Germany, 9 hurt

October 8, 2019 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police are investigating why a man drove a stolen truck into a line of cars in a western German town, leaving nine people slightly injured.

The truck drove into a line of eight cars in Limburg late Monday afternoon, pushing the vehicles into each other. Police said seven people were taken to hospitals and the driver also was slightly injured. He was detained.

The truck was towed away on Tuesday morning and was being examined by police. They said that the driver apparently commandeered the truck shortly before the crash, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was accidental or deliberate.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins