Suspect in German attack admits to shooting, ordered held

October 11, 2019 10:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German media say the suspected gunman in a botched attack on a German synagogue that ended in the deaths of two people outside the building has admitted carrying out the shooting.

The German man, identified by prosecutors as Stephan B., was ordered held in custody pending formal charges at a closed-door hearing before a judge on Thursday night.

He is suspected of two counts of murder and seven of attempted murder from the attack in the city of Halle.

News agency dpa reported that the man admitted to the crime and a right-wing extremist motive, and federal prosecutors say he testified for several hours.

His lawyer, Hans-Dieter Weber, told broadcaster Suedwestrundfunk on Friday “it would be pointless to dispute anything, and he didn’t do that.”

The attack happened on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, and was broadcast live on a popular streaming site.

