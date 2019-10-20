Listen Live Sports

Swiss choose new parliament, vote could see Green gains

October 20, 2019 4:13 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are electing a new national parliament, with recent polls suggesting that green parties could fare well in a year when environmental concerns have swept across Europe.

The election for the 200 members of the National Council, parliament’s lower house, and 46 members of the Council of States, the upper house, could offer the latest sign of how fears about climate change impact European voting.

Balloting ends at midday Sunday. Most Swiss voters cast ballots by mail.

The wealthy Alpine country of 8.2 million has a stable political landscape, with a broad coalition of parties ranging from the left to the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party — the biggest party in the outgoing parliament — represented in the governing Federal Council. It doesn’t include the two green parties.

