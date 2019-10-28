Listen Live Sports

Tate Modern aims to take ‘personal’ look at Andy Warhol

October 28, 2019
 
LONDON (AP) — Andy Warhol’s portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London’s Tate Modern in a show that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist.

Tate Modern director Frances Morris said Monday the exhibition will take “a more human and personal look” at Warhol, who died in 1987. The gallery says the exhibition highlights his private beliefs and background as a “shy, gay man from a religious, migrant, low-income household.”

The exhibition includes many of Warhol’s best-known images, including Coke bottles, soup cans and celebrities including Marylin Monroe, Dolly Parton and Debbie Harry.

It also features 25 paintings from the less well-known 1970s series “Ladies and Gentlemen,” featuring drag and transgender performers.

The exhibition runs from March 12 to Sept. 6, 2020.

