The Latest: British govt insists there is Brexit progress

October 16, 2019 4:04 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s plans to leave the European Union (all times local):

10 a.m.

The British government says talks with the European Union are making progress, despite the lack of a breakthrough overnight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says talks are resuming Wednesday after a “constructive” session that lasted late into the night in Brussels.

Johnson is eager to strike a deal at an EU summit starting Thursday so the U.K. can leave the bloc in good order on the scheduled date of Oct. 31.

But both sides say gaps remain over plans for maintaining an open Irish border.

Even if there is a deal, it must be passed by Britain’s Parliament, which rejected — three times — the agreement struck by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker David Davis said Wednesday that success rests on the stance of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, the ally of Johnson’s Conservative government. He said that “if the DUP says ‘this is intolerable to us’ that will be quite important.”

7:10 a.m.

European Union and British negotiators have failed to get a breakthrough in the Brexit talks during a frantic all-night session and will continue seeking a compromise on the eve of Thursday’s crucial EU summit.

An EU official, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations were still ongoing, says “discussions continued until late in the night and will continue today.”

Both sides were hoping that after more than three years of false starts and sudden reversals, a clean divorce deal for Britain leaving the bloc might be sketched out within the coming hours.

Thursday’s EU leaders’ summit comes just two weeks before the U.K’s scheduled departure date of Oct. 31.

