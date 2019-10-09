Listen Live Sports

The Latest: EU-UK Brexit officials to meet

October 9, 2019 5:42 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will be meeting with U.K. Brexit envoy Stephen Barclay on Thursday as both sides are saying that the chances of reaching a divorce deal look increasingly slim.

EU and U.K. negotiators have been meeting at technical level this week and Barclay’s visit comes in the wake of a series of acrimonious comments from both sides on the state of relations.

The EU has said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to have workable proposals by the end of the week if there is to be any chance of a breakthrough at the Oct. 17-18 EU summit.

___

8:35 a.m.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says big gaps remain between Britain and the European Union as they try to secure a Brexit deal.

As chances of a breakthrough before next week’s crucial EU summit recede, Varadkar says fundamental objectives haven’t changed and that Ireland can’t accept a deal at any cost.

Varadkar, in an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE, said Tuesday night that the U.K. is repudiating “the deal that we negotiated in good faith with Prime Minister (Theresa) May’s government over two years and sort of put half of that now back on the table and are saying, ‘That’s a concession’. And, of course, it isn’t really.”

The comments contradict British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office, which said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

