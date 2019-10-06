Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Exit poll: Portugal’s Socialist win most votes

October 6, 2019 3:04 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Latest on Portugal’s election (all times local):

8 p.m.

An exit poll indicates the center-left Socialist Party has collected the most votes in Portugal’s general election and is poised to continue in government for another four years.

The estimate, published by the S.I.C. television channel, projects that the Socialists will capture 36-40% of Sunday’s vote. It says the main opposition Social Democratic Party will get 24-28%.

Advertisement

It gives the radical Left Bloc 9-12%, the Portuguese Communist Party 5-7% and the Christian Democrats 2.4-5%

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

It estimates turnout at 48.5-52.5%, which would be a record low.

The exit poll by Lisbon University’s public survey department was based on asking people leaving polling stations how they had voted. The result was roughly in line with opinion polls published before the election.

___

8:15 a.m.

Portugal is holding a general election, with the center-left Socialist Party widely expected to collect most votes and stay in government for another four years.

The Socialists have overseen a strong economic recovery, with unemployment dropping by around half, to 6%, over its term. They have also started straightening out Portugal’s ill-managed public finances.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

The main opposition Social Democrats party is still associated with the deep cutbacks and a three-year recession that ended in 2014, when the center-right party was in power.

Recent opinion polls have indicated that the Socialists will fall short of a majority in parliament. That means they may have to negotiate alliances with smaller left-of-center parties, as they did in their last term, to pass legislation.

Sunday’s ballot is open to around 10.8 million eligible voters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore