Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

The Latest: Joshua Wong disqualified from local HK elections

October 29, 2019 12:09 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Hong Kong protests (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Hong Kong authorities have disqualified pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from upcoming local council elections.

Wong on Tuesday sent a copy of a letter notifying him of the disqualification to media.

Advertisement

The government issued a statement saying that the nomination of a candidate, whom it did not identify, had been ruled invalid.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wong became known as the young face of Hong Kong’s 2014 “Umbrella Movement” protest movement. He has been less prominent in the current protest movement, which has been leaderless and whose participants have sought to remain anonymous.

___

11 a.m.

Hong Kong’s leader says the city is at risk of falling into a recession as it enters its fifth month of pro-democracy protests, and she says her priority was ending violence first before a political resolution.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that if third quarter data due for release on later this week shows negative growth, then the semiautonomous Chinese city’s economy will have entered a technical recession.

Hong Kong has been gripped for more than four months of protests, with demonstrators and police frequently in violent street clashes. The unrest has hit the city’s tourism and retail industries.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Lam told reporters before weekly Cabinet meeting that finding political solutions to the problem would take a backseat to authorities’ efforts to quell the violence.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law