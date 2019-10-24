Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Spain has exhumed body of dictator Franco

October 24, 2019 6:50 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The Latest on the exhumation and reburial of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

11:20 a.m.

Spain is exhuming the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from his grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid so he can be reburied in a small family crypt north of the capital.

The government-ordered, closed-door operation on Thursday satisfies a decades-old desire of many in Spain who considered the vainglorious mausoleum that Franco built an affront to the tens of thousands who died in Spain’s Civil War and his subsequent regime and to Spain’s standing as a modern democratic state.

The event, which has been criticized by some conservatives, was broadcast live by Spain’s main TV channels and media websites.

