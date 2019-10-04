Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Terror probe opened in Paris police attack

October 4, 2019 12:27 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the knife attack at Paris police headquarters (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

French prosecutors are investigating the fatal stabbings at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said Friday that investigators looking into the civilian employee who killed three police officers and an administrator found elements that led to a probe for multiple murders “in relation with a terrorist enterprise.”

Investigators scoured the attacker’s computer and cellphone Friday for clues to his motive and interviewed his wife and witnesses.

Authorities said the assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police, converted to Islam 18 months ago. A rookie office shot and killed him.

___

10:20 a.m.

The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters was radicalized.

Government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye said Friday on France Info that Paris prosecutors have decided to open a murder investigation on facts “which are not falling under terrorism at this stage of the investigation.”

French media said the assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police, converted to Islam 18 months ago. He was shot dead after the attack.

France Info and BFM TV said Friday the attacker’s wife told police that her husband, who was deaf, had visions and made incoherent statements during the night before the attack.

Thursday’s knife attack at Paris police headquarters left three officers and an administrator dead. Another person was seriously injured.

