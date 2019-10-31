Listen Live Sports

Thousands march in Chile protest after summit cancellations

October 31, 2019 5:12 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of young Chileans are marching to demand improved social services as government and opposition leaders debate the response to nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed much of the capital and forced the cancellation of two major international summits.

The march on the presidential palace was peaceful Thursday afternoon on the first day of a four-day holiday weekend in Chile. Some observers said the massive waves of protests of the last two weeks appear to be at least temporarily losing momentum.

In a meeting earlier in the day, President Sebastián Piñera’s finance and interior ministers proposed changes to business tax breaks, which opposition leaders called insufficient.

A proposed hike in subway has spawned 14 days of protests calling for deep-rooted changes.

