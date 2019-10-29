Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Top Tunisian ministers are fired after new president elected

October 29, 2019 2:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s prime minister has fired the foreign and defense ministers, less than two weeks since Kais Saied was elected the new president of the North African country.

According to a statement from the government presidency Tuesday, Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi and Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui were dismissed by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The two ministers were seen as being close to former President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in June. Saied and Essebsi didn’t see eye to eye politically.

Economic Diplomacy Minister Hatem Ferjani was also fired.

Advertisement

Intense negotiations are currently taking place for the formation of a new government.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid