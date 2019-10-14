Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

October 14, 2019 10:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll “be looking into” the case of a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man’s wife appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, “Something looks and sounds very wrong.”

He says: “I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.

