Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Tunisia’s new president sworn in, vows to fight corruption

October 23, 2019 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s newly elected president has been sworn in during a ceremony at the country’s parliament.

Kais Saied delivered a message of “hope” for the country in his speech Wednesday at the Assembly of People’s Representatives.

He vowed to fight corruption and protect freedoms, especially women’s rights.

Saied said that “there will be no tolerance in wasting any cent of the money of our people” as Tunisia struggles against joblessness and a flagging economy.

Advertisement

He pledged to tackle the roots of extremism, saying “we must stand united against terrorism.”

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saied, a conservative, won the presidential election earlier this month. He received support from the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, which was victorious in Tunisia’s recent parliamentary election.

He succeeds the late Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon