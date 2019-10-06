Listen Live Sports

UK leader Johnson renews vow to leave EU by deadline

October 6, 2019 10:06 am
 
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister has renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline.

Boris Johnson, writing in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers, is contradicting a government pledge in court to ask for an extension if no withdrawal deal with the EU is reached.

He said “we will be packing our bags and walking out on” Oct. 31.

He added: “The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal or whether we will be forced to head off on our own.”

A U.K. government document quoted in a Scottish court Friday indicated Johnson intends to comply with a law requiring him to ask for a delay if there’s no deal in place by Oct. 19.

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

