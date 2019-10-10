Listen Live Sports

Ukraine leader: predecessor trying to derail peace process

October 10, 2019 4:32 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused his predecessor of fomenting protests to derail the peace process in the east.

Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday that Petro Poroshenko, who lost his re-election bid in April, is “pushing” people to protest against a pullback of heavy weaponry in the east. Zelenskiy expressed hope that Ukrainians would back him in his efforts to end the long-simmering conflict in the east and said that Poroshenko is only interested in continuing the war.

Ukraine, along with Moscow and Russia-backed separatists, signed an accord last week on local elections and weaponry pullback in the separatist-held east, paving the way for a much-anticipated summit with the leaders of Russia, Germany and France. The opposition and Poroshenko said these steps are too much of a concession to Russia.

