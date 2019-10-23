Listen Live Sports

Ukraine’s president urges lawmakers to take polygraph test

October 23, 2019 6:01 am
 
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged lawmakers from the parliament’s finance committee to take a lie detector test in the wake of allegations of bribery.

Zelenskiy said in a statement on Wednesday that the lawmakers who were embroiled in a corruption scandal should take the polygraph test to prove their innocence.

Zelenskiy’s statement follows allegations in Ukrainian media that several Supreme Rada lawmakers from Zelenskiy’s ruling party accepted up to $30,000 in bribes each for pushing through an amendment that would benefit property companies linked to another lawmaker.

Ukrainian prosecutors announced earlier on Wednesday that they are investigating the reports.

Zelenskiy won the presidential election by a landslide in April on a promise to battle the country’s endemic corruption.

