UN says Ebola in Congo still qualifies as global emergency

October 18, 2019 12:44 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo still warrants being classified as a global emergency, even though the number of confirmed cases has slowed in recent weeks.

The U.N. health agency first declared the deadly epidemic to be an international emergency in July. On Friday, it convened its expert committee to reconsider whether the designation is still valid and decide if other measures are necessary.

While only 15 new Ebola cases were confirmed last week, WHO noted the vast majority were not in people previously identified as contacts, suggesting health officials still have difficulty tracking where the virus is spreading.

To date, there have been 3,113 confirmed cases and more than 2,150 people have died since the epidemic was first reported last August.

