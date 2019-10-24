Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US ambassador returns to Italy a statue stolen in 1968

October 24, 2019 9:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Italy has returned to Italian officials the head of a statue stolen from an archaeological site in Rome more than 50 years ago.

Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg handed over the marble head of the mythical figure Pan to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini Thursday on the 50th anniversary of a Carabinieri unit dedicated to the recovery of cultural artifacts.

Carabinieri special investigators spotted the marble head in a California auction catalog in 2016 and notified their U.S. counterparts.

U.S. attache Armando Astorga said the piece entered the United States in the mid-2000s, after spending many years in private hands in Europe.

Advertisement

So far, the investigation has not determined the original thief.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations has repatriated some 12,000 items to over 35 countries since 2007.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News U.S. News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead