US fighter jet crashes in Germany, pilot ejects to safety

October 8, 2019 11:26 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany. The pilot was able to eject to safety.

Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base.

Base spokeswoman Angela Watson confirmed the plane crashed around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and the pilot was safe. She had no immediate details about the cause of the crash.

