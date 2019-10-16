Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

US resumes assistance to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

October 16, 2019 4:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is resuming targeted foreign assistance funding for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after the three Central American countries recently signed immigration deals with Washington.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the funding will support programs aimed at mitigating illegal immigration. Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump had ordered cuts of more than $615 million in assistance in March.

In June, the State Department authorized the release of $432 million in projects and grants previously approved, but would not allow new funding until the three countries did more to reduce migrant flows.

Advertisement

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard trailblazer Mrs. Rosalen Becker celebrates 100th birthday

Today in History

1909: William Taft makes first presidential visit to Mexico