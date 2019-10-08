Listen Live Sports

Venice court temporarily blocks da Vinci loan to Louvre

October 8, 2019 1:14 pm
 
MILAN (AP) — An administrative court in Venice has temporarily suspended the loan of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man” to the Louvre for an exhibition that is set to open later this month.

Tuesday’s decision followed a request by the non-profit group Italia Nostra, which has been protesting the loan of the famed drawing by the Renaissance master from Venice’s Accademia Gallery.

A final decision is set for Oct. 16.

Italia Nostra, which campaigns for the protection of Italy’s cultural treasures, argued that such an important masterpiece should not leave Italy.

The Culture Ministry called the decision “incomprehensible.”

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini signed a memorandum in September securing the loan in exchange for a work by Raphael for an exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of his death next year in Rome.

