White House official: Kushner to visit Israel this month

October 17, 2019 2:18 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says President Donald Trump’s top Mideast adviser, Jared Kushner, will visit Israel at the end of the month.

Kushner, who is also Trump’s son in law, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political rival, Benny Gantz. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly.

The White House says Kushner is preparing to release an oft-delayed Mideast peace plan, though it has not said when he will do so. He is not expected to present the plan during his visit.

Israel’s post-election political paralysis has complicated Kushner’s mission.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz secured a parliamentary majority in the Sept. 17 election. Attempts at forming a unity government have so far been unsuccessful.

