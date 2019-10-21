Listen Live Sports

WikiLeaks founder Assange due in court to face extradition

October 21, 2019 4:27 am
 
LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear in court as he fights extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer.

The 48-year-old Australian is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a case management hearing. Former Home Secretary Sajid Javid signed an order in June allowing Assange to be extradited.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.

The case is expected to take months to resolve, with each side able to make several appeals of unfavorable rulings.

