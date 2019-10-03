Listen Live Sports

Winds from ex-hurricane Lorenzo roar toward Ireland, UK

October 3, 2019 1:55 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — British forecasters say remnants of former Hurricane Lorenzo are bringing very high wind gusts and possible travel disruptions to parts of Britain and Ireland.

Now named Storm Lorenzo, its wet and windy weather was to hit Ireland and Britain on Thursday night and early Friday, according to the Met Office, the U.K. forecasting office.

Lorenzo has already slammed into the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea, where villagers were trapped in their homes after the Laxey River flooded.

The Irish Met Office said southwesterly winds hitting western Ireland could reach up to 80 kph (50 mph) with gusts up to 130 kph (81 mph).

Dangerous rough seas were expected in the Irish Sea, the British Channel and the North Sea.

On Wednesday, Lorenzo was a Category 2 hurricane that heavily damaged a port in the Azores Islands after powering across the Atlantic Ocean to hit the Portuguese archipelago.

Lorenzo, previously a Category 5 hurricane, was the largest recorded hurricane seen this far east in the Atlantic Ocean.

