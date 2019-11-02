Listen Live Sports

2 dead, 3 injured in a school shooting in Russia

November 14, 2019 2:34 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police say a student has killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting at a college before taking his own life.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee says the 19-year-old student in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China brought a hunting rifle to class Thursday and opened fire on students, shooting one dead and severely injuring three more. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college has been evacuated and classes suspended. Two injured students have been operated on in a local hospital, and one of them remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.

