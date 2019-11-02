Listen Live Sports

2 men arrested in Denmark following churchyard vandalism

November 13, 2019 5:08 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say two men, aged 27 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of “gross vandalism” of gravestones in the Jewish section of a churchyard in northwestern Denmark.

The men are suspected of dousing green paint on 84 gravestones and knocking over several of them.

Police spokesman Klaus Arboe Rasmussen says their motive was to target “a particular group of the population based on their religion.”

Arboe Rasmussen added Wednesday that the men, who were not identified in line with Danish practice, also are suspected of throwing black and green paint on a building in Randers, some 177 kilometers (110 miles) northeast of Copenhagen.

He added both incidents happened in the night between Friday and Saturday. Police want the men held in custody while they investigate the case.

