The Associated Press
 
World News
 
2 Ugandans killed in Rwanda amid border tensions

November 10, 2019 10:20 am
 
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s police said on Sunday that two Ugandans had been killed by Rwandan security forces in an incident that may escalate the border tension between the two East African countries.

Elly Maate, police spokesman of Uganda’s Kigezi region, which borders Rwanda, said the victims had smuggled tobacco to Rwanda.

Maate warned Ugandans to stop using unofficial border points to enter Rwanda.

