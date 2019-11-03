Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos

November 4, 2019 8:57 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.

A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds — possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.

The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae — large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs — and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.

The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.

Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what is still a key trade route linking the Aegean Sea with the Middle East.

