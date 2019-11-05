Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
5.4, 6.3 earthquakes rattle southern Mexico

November 20, 2019 8:52 am
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake has rattled the southern Pacific coast of Mexico before dawn, just hours after a 6.3 quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the two quakes occurred at almost the same spot, just offshore from the Mexico-Guatemala border.

It was unclear if the 5.4 quake at 11:30 a.m. UTC on Wednesday was an aftershock of the 6.3 temblor at 4:27 a.m. UTC.

The civil defense office of the southern state of Chiapas said no damage was immediately reported.

