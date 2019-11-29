Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Amazon workers stage strike on Black Friday

November 29, 2019 5:15 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Workers at Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike for better pay on Black Friday, one of the busiest days of the year for the online retailer.

Union ver.di said Friday that the walkouts began overnight at six distribution centers across the country, with some due to last until Tuesday.

Union representative Orhan Akman said Amazon staff want to send a signal that their work can’t be bought with the kind of extreme discounts Amazon offers around this time of the year.

Akman also accused the company of putting “extreme pressure” on staff that’s causing some to fall ill.

Advertisement

Amazon said in an emailed statement that “packages are arriving punctually, because the bulk of employees is dealing completely normally with customers’ orders today.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

It said that it offers pay “at the upper end of comparable jobs” and other benefits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thanksgiving at sea aboard the USS Carney (DDG 64)

Today in History

1952: President-Elect Eisenhower goes to Korea