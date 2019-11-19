Listen Live Sports

AP Interview: Google VP worries about online content, too

November 19, 2019 5:04 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Google Vice President Jacqueline Fuller says the company is having “a lot of conversations” internally amid consumer worries about data access and manipulated algorithms.

She wouldn’t comment on specific data privacy controversies, but says she has the same concerns many do about Big Tech: Cyberbullying. Hate speech. The impact of artificial intelligence.

In an interview with The Associated Press in Paris, she said: “As a consumer myself, as part of the general public, as a mother, it’s very important to understand … what am I seeing, what are my children seeing.”

She’s in charge of Google’s philanthropic arm, and is in Paris to announce new grant money for non-profit groups amid public outrage and government scrutiny over Google’s bottomless appetite for consumer data and domination of the online search market.

