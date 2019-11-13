Listen Live Sports

Auditors urge EU to quickly fix migrant policy shortfalls

November 13, 2019 9:13 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Court of Auditors is urging the European Union to address shortfalls in its approach to easing migrant pressure on Greece and Italy, and draw lessons from its failures before a new crisis hits.

Unveiling a report Wednesday on the EU’s migrant response, ECA official Leo Brincat said now is the time “for stock-taking, putting the house in order, and even taking the necessary remedial action.”

More than 1 million people arrived in Europe in 2015, mostly Syrian refugees. Greece and Italy were overwhelmed. The arrivals sparked a political crisis as nations bickered over who should take charge.

In response, the EU came up with short-term emergency measures and funds. Greece has received around 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion). Italy has received around 1 billion ($1.1 billion).

