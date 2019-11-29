Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Australia fire survivors join global climate protests

November 29, 2019 3:23 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — People affected by dramatic wildfires in Australia have joined young environmentalists to protest the government’s stance on climate change.

The protests in Australia cities Friday kicked off a ‘global day of action’ ahead of next week’s gathering of governments to discuss tackling global warming.

Janet Reynolds, who joined a protest in Sydney, said she had lost everything in an “inferno, an absolute firestorm that raced through my property.”

Speaking outside the local offices of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal Party, student Daisy Jeffrey said “people have lost their homes, people have lost their lives, we have to ask: how far does this have to go before our government finally takes action?”

Advertisement

Further rallies were planned in cities worldwide, including Washington, London, Berlin and Madrid, where the climate talks begin Monday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders