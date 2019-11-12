Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Belarus’ leader visits Austria, pushes for closer EU ties

November 12, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VIENNA (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader says his nation is hoping for better ties with the European Union.

President Alexander Lukashenko made the comments Tuesday after talking to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen during a visit to that country.

Lukashenko said Austria could help normalize Belarus-EU relations. He also hailed Austria as “a key and reliable partner” for Belarus.

During his quarter century rule of Belarus, Lukashenko has shown little tolerance for dissent and independent media. Belarus has relied heavily on Russian financial support, but Lukashenko has recently sought to mend ties with the West.

Advertisement

The U.S. and the European Union have lifted some sanctions they imposed on Belarus, while Lukashenko has sought to improve his nation’s human rights record.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes