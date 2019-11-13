Listen Live Sports

Body of White Helmets’ founder to be flown to London

November 13, 2019 8:29 am
 
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the body of a former British officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer group in Syria, has been transferred to Istanbul’s main airport to be flown to London, following an autopsy.

Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body would be flown aboard a Turkish Airlines flight later on Wednesday.

Le Mesurier was found dead outside his home in Istanbul on Nov. 11. Police believe he fell to his death and are investigating the circumstances.

Turkey’s Forensic Medicine Institute said toxicology and other examinations were continuing, adding that a report into his death would be sent to prosecutors “as soon as possible.”

Last week a top Russian official had alleged Le Mesurier was a spy — a claim Britain strongly denies.

