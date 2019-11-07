Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Bosnia outraged after Macron calls it a ‘ticking time-bomb’

November 7, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Officials in Bosnia are expressing outrage over remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he described the country as a “ticking time-bomb” and the greatest concern for Europe in the Balkans over its “problem of returning jihadists.”

Croat presidency member Zeljko Komisic said he would summon France’s ambassador to Sarajevo for an explanation of the comments Macron made in an interview with The Economist.

Macron made the comments when asked about his successful bid in October to block Albania and North Macedonia from starting European Union membership talks

The French Foreign Ministry had no immediate response to reaction in Bosnia to Macron’s comments

Advertisement

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'