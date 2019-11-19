Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Brazil police: officer fired stray bullet that killed girl

November 19, 2019 1:12 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities have identified a police officer as responsible for a stray bullet that killed an eight-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro state this year.

Police on Tuesday presented the results of an investigation into the killing of Ágatha Sales Félix, who was shot in the back on Sept. 20 in the Complexo do Alemao slum.

The officer reported using his gun to target an armed suspect, authorities said. The investigation discredited his claim.

Félix is among six children killed by stray bullets in Rio de Janeiro state this year. The latest victim was Ketellen Umbelino de Oliveira Gomes, 5, killed on her way to school on Nov. 12.

Nonprofit organization Rio de Paz says at least 66 children have died from stray bullets in the Rio area since 2007.

